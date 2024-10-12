The land in the photo here is by the Magic Roundabout in Alcudia. It's where circuses have been held, but otherwise it is land that seems to serve zero purpose. Green it may be, but it's not as if there is a pleasant little park. It was, some of you may remember, earmarked to provide part of a temporary complex for the insane idea to bid for the staging of a Spain-Germany Davis Cup tie some years ago. That was a town hall idea. Fortunately, the Spanish Tennis Federation appreciated that it was mad.

The town hall is under a different political regime to the one that envisaged Rafa Nadal belting a ball into someone's garden. The Partido Popular, favoured by a general swing towards the right in Mallorca but also by the unforgivable episode of the rubbish strike in high summer, are now in power. In advance of last year's election, the PP made a thing of posting photographic 'denuncias' on social media. These were typically examples of poor maintenance, e.g. weeds proliferating where weeds shouldn't.

The thing is that it is very easy to criticise when in opposition and then forget that you had made those criticisms. Not too long ago I drew attention to the state of the abandoned all-weather and tennis courts on the Carretera Arta (replete with the squat). Some effort has since been made. But not much. By Magic, meanwhile, no effort at all has been made, a further indictment - and not just of this current administration - of how little attention is paid to the municipality beyond the old town and the port area. (Oh, but by the way, has anyone else noticed that those cobble-style bricks on C. Teodor Canet by the main car park are now coming loose? That was a project of the previous administration.)

One accepts that numerous demands are placed on any town hall, but the consistency with which the main tourist centre of Magic to Bellevue is overlooked is plain embarrassing. Everyone knows that the town hall has a mountain of cash, but this mountain would be barely touched by a brigade of workers sent in to tidy up a plot of land.