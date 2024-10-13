According to the Balearic Government, the processing of offences against the environment is far quicker than it was under the previous administration.

In August last year, three months after the regional election, the newly constituted natural environment department pointed to around 4,000 cases that were outstanding. The department says that only 30% of cases were being processed to resolution and completion. This has gone up, the department adds, to 70%.

The department hasn't stated how old some of these cases were; there are expiry dates for the processing periods and therefore a risk that offences end up going unpunished. A possible indication comes from reports between January and September this year - 417.

These reports are lodged by the department itself, by the Guardia Civil's Seprona division, by organisations such as the environmentalists GOB, and by individuals. The aim is to process them all in a timely manner and to issue the relevant sanctions.

Among the heaviest fines that the ministry has imposed this year is 25,000 euros for a company that was organising excursions in off-road vehicles in the Llevant Nature Park. Another has been for the company operating jet ski rentals without permission in S'Oberta in Playa de Muro, which comes under the environmental protection measures for the Albufera Nature Park.