Calvia Guardia Civil have arrested a couple of British tourists at Palma airport for causing damage valued at 1,046 euros to a four-star hotel in Magalluf. The a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were sentenced on Saturday in a fast tracked trial held in Palma and fined 360 euros each to compensate the hotel. The defendants, defended by lawyer David Barón, pleaded guilty to a crime of damage.

The events took place on October 11 in a hotel located on Avinguda de l’Oliver, according to sources from the Guardia Civil. The manager of the establishment was told that there was a lot of noise in room 2439 and a quality manager went to the room to check that there was no incident. A woman opened the door and told her that everything was fine.

After check out time, the hotel staff returned to the room and found a number of damage items: two televisions with smashed screens, the bathroom damaged and four broken mugs. The employees took steps to try to locate the guests and found that they were no longer in the establishment and had left without checking out. They then reported the incident to the Guardia Civil. A patrol went to the hotel in Magalluf and examined the room.

The officers reported that there was a large mess in the room with bed linen and broken bottle glass on the floor. The two televisions had cracked screens as a result of being hit, according to sources in the investigation, with some kind of blunt object and the glass window that separates the bedroom from the bathroom to provide opacity between the two rooms had the vinyl torn off on the top left-hand side.

Officers rushed to Palma airport and arrested the British tourists at around 3.40pm for criminal damage. This Saturday morning they were taken to the police court and released after a speedy trial on a charge of criminal damage.