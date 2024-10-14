A crack unit from the Special Rescue and Mountain Intervention Group (GREIM) and the Air Service of the Guardia Civil rescued two Spanish hikers aged 49 and 59 on Sunday. They were disoriented and one of them also showed symptoms of dehydration. The two men were apparently hiking a difficult route near Cala Tuent, when they were forced to stop their hike around midday.

One of the hikers began to feel unwell and showed symptoms of dehydration. His companion, frightened by the other hiker’s state of health, went in search of mobile phone coverage to alert the emergency services. Civil Guard officers were deployed to the scene by helicopter and found the hiker who made the call.

They airlifted him to where his companion was, who was found to be very nervous. After a few minutes, the rescue team managed to stabilise him and provided him with water and then put him in the chopper together with the other injured person to evacuate them to a safe point, from where they were able to reach their car. One of the hikers planned to spend the night on the mountain if he was not rescued.

The Guardia Civil recommend planning routes sufficiently in advance, stressing its difficulty and duration, as well as informing a family member or friend of the itinerary to be followed, and the expected time of return. The Guardia Civil also stressed that it is important to take into account the expected weather conditions and to wear suitable clothing, as well as being in good physical condition to be able to do the route.