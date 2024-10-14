The National Police have been sifting through the rubbish dumps of Son Reus for the past week in search of the remains of Agostina Rubini, the young woman who disappeared on Wednesday October 2 after meeting up for a drink with a group of friends in Paseo Maritimo and Santa Catalina in Palma.

After messaging her mother by whatsapp at around 19.00 pm, while she was still in class, and taking a photograph of herself in the bathroom of one of the establishments she frequented on the night of her disappearance, the trail was lost. During the first few days, the National Police took statements from all the witnesses from that evening, as well as triangulating and collecting all possible information from mobile phones and security cameras.

“We exchanged totally normal messages, he told me he was going out for a drink, we talked about the weather, how cold it was, there was nothing strange,” her mother explained. From that moment on, investigators from the Homicide Group have been working with the hypothesis that the woman, after investigations, could be in Son Reus.

According to official information provided by the National Police, everything points to an accidental death, ruling out, according to all indications, the involvement of third parties, and the search is continuing at this time. Agostina’s mother says there was nothing unusual last Wednesday. Her daughter had been her normal self.