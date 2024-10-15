Rafel Roig, president of the Balearic Transport Federation, says that the transport sector will have "serious problems" if measures are not taken to address a shortage of drivers.

As things currently stand, he estimates that another 200 drivers are needed in order to provide good service. In coming years this situation will be exacerbated by the number of drivers coming up to retirement age.

Roig is referring to bus and coach drivers. They need a D driving licence. Obtaining this licence isn't very attractive because of the cost - some 4,000 euros, to which specific courses have to be added.

"This discourages many people from joining the sector as they have to make a significant financial outlay." For young people it is especially difficult given that they typically won't have savings.

Some transport operators will advance payment for the licence and deduct this over time from pay. Roig admits that this is not very persuasive. The Balearic Government is meanwhile considering giving some aid to finance licences.

Stressing that this is Europe-wide problem and so not unique to the Balearics, he explains that the federation has asked the EU for a B licence (the one for cars) plus a safety course to suffice for buses with fewer than 16 seats. There has been no response to this request as yet.

In general, the profile of driver in the Balearics is Spanish - residents of the islands plus others from the mainland. However, fewer drivers are now coming from the mainland. The reason is the same as for other sectors of the regional economy - the cost of living, housing in particular.