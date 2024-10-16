Emaya, the Palma municipal services agency that operates the two reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains, has reported a further decrease in reservoir capacity.

On Monday, the combined capacity of the Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs was 26.9%, down from 28.1% the previous Monday. Of the two reservoirs, Cúber was the better off - 31.7%; Gorg Blau was at 23.8%.

The Emaya report comes at a time when five of Mallorca's seven water demand units are at pre-alert for drought and two are on drought alert. The reservoirs primarily serve Palma, with some of the water going to neighbouring municipalities.

The Balearic Government has explained that total water reserves were at 46% capacity in September.

Meanwhile, a municipality in the Tramuntana - Esporles - has again announced measures to deal with a shortage of water. Esporles has a municipal reservoir, but this needs time to recover, and so the town hall will introduce cuts to supply, starting on Thursday (October 17). The water will be cut off at 11pm on Thursday and then gradually restored from 6.30am to 10am on Friday.

There will be further cuts next week.