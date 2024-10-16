At a meeting of the taxi monitoring committee on Tuesday, Palma Town Hall undertook to study a demand for an increase to fares from January 2025.

Biel Moragues, president of the Taxis-Pimem association, said after the meeting that fares are around 15% below what they should be.

He described Palma's rates as "third-world" and are "the consequence of not having been reviewed for three years". There hasn't been a revision despite inflation and higher fuel prices.

"The truth is that some tourists laugh when we tell them the rates. Having rates that are not adequate makes it not worthwhile working in the city. They leave a lot to be desired."

The taxi drivers referred to a study of fares in 57 Spanish cities carried out by the Facua consumers association. Palma had the second lowest fares in the country; Huesca in Aragon had the lowest.

To give examples of different fares, the Palma minimum fare is 3.15 euros, whereas in Teruel (also Aragon) it is five euros. The price per kilometre in Palma is 98 cents, while in Santa Cruz de Tenerife it is 1.35 euros and in Madrid 1.30 euros. Of the cities included in the study, 35 increased their rates in 2024; Palma was one of the exceptions.