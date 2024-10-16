The Ibanat agency has reported another fire in Albufera between Sa Pobla and Muro.

The fire was confirmed at 11.30am on Wednesday and was given at Level 0 risk. This was quickly revised and upgraded to Level 1 (risk to property).

The general location of the fire is Cami Son Fornari. 25 firefighters are at the scene and they are receiving support from water bombers.

A fire in Albufera on Tuesday last week claimed 62 hectares, the most destructive fire in the Balearics so far this year.