Agents of the UFAM (Unidad de Atención Familia Mujer) of the National Police have arrested a 35-year-old Spanish male for raping his stepdaughter, who was only 10 years old, and leaving her pregnant. A few days ago, the mother of the minor, who was completely unaware of the situation, took her daughter to the paediatric ward of the Son Llàtzer Hospital because the girl had a tummy ache.

At first, everything suggested that it was a cyst, but she was surprised when the doctors told her that her daughter was pregnant. From that moment on, the mother reported that the only person (man) her daughter was staying with was her current partner. Very quickly, the doctors, applying the protocol established in these cases, alerted the specialised agents of the National Police.

From that moment on, they discovered that the man now arrested is an old acquaintance and has two previous records for ill-treatment. The police officers went to the suspect’s home and proceeded to arrest him for an alleged offence of sexual assault. The minor had to be treated at Son Llàtzer hospital, but shortly afterwards, due to the seriousness of the incident, she was taken to Son Espases hospital, where she underwent surgery.

At police headquarters, the minor acknowledged without any doubt that the person who sexually assaulted her was her stepfather. The man was arrested and brought before the courts in Vía Alemania. The accused admitted the rape.