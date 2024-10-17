Alejandro García-Gil, author of a study on labour poverty by Oxfam Intermón, has highlighted the extent of 'invisible poverty' in Mallorca and the Balearics.

Figures indicate that the islands are the region of Spain with the fifth lowest number of poor workers, but he says that this hides a harsh reality. "This is one of the regions with the most workers who do not make ends meet."

According to his report, there are 54,281 working poor in the Balearics, 9.6% of the workforce. Only Navarre (6.3%), Madrid (6.6%), the Basque Country (7%) and Catalonia (7.7%) have fewer. 'Poor worker' refers to someone with a salary of no more than 915 euros per month.

However, invisible poverty is not taken into account. Although salaries in the Balearics are generally higher than in other regions, there are greater difficulties in making ends meet because of the higher costs of living, e.g. the weekly shop, fuel and housing.

"If measures aren't taken in respect of labour policies and housing price containment, the situation will get worse." He argues that the situation has become chronic, as it has existed since the financial crisis. There are people who have to spend 80% of their salary on housing and basic supplies. What they have left to live on is not enough to make ends meet. The vast majority tend to be citizens born outside the European Union; many of them work in the hospitality industry.

It isn't just the working class, as García-Gil believes that middle-class families will fall into the same bracket because of the high cost of housing. Recent data from Eurostat pointed out that 36.5% of the citizens of the Balearics could not cope with unexpected financial expenses in 2023.