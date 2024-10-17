The Balearics maintain their position as the region with the highest prices in the luxury market. According to the Tecnitasa report, the highest value recorded in the last year was over 50.6 million euros in Pollensa. This region continues to be a hotspot for buyers with high purchasing power, with more than 15% of the luxury homes valued at over 10 million euros.
The evolution of luxury home prices is not only driven by location, but also by new trends that are reshaping the sector. Today's buyers value elements such as personalisation, sustainability and energy efficiency, according to the real estate platform idealista.
This focus on "quiet luxury" reflects a preference for quality and sensory experience, rather than flaunting grand signs of wealth. In addition, the rise of sectoral mini-enclaves, communities that bring together individuals with common professions or interests, is contributing to further appreciation in certain areas, such as Girona.
With an overall increase of 4.53% in the price of luxury homes, the high-end real estate market in Spain is in a phase of expansion. Trends towards sustainability, personalisation and the creation of exclusive communities are driving this segment towards a new paradigm. In an environment where luxury is constantly being redefined, the price of these properties will continue to be a reflection not only of their material value, but also of the quality of life and experiences they offer their buyers.
