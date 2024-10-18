Zoëtry Mallorca, a luxury hotel in Llucmajor, is the venue for the third Summit of Sustainable Destinations. Organised by the Council of Mallorca and UN Tourism, the first day's theme on Thursday was the environmental sustainability of tourism. While very important, as great a concern - which was referred to - is social sustainability. It is this which has given rise to the tourism protests in Mallorca and elsewhere.

The president of the Council, Llorenç Galmés, gave the opening speech: "We cannot talk about tourism as we have done up to now. Mallorca does not have a problem of volume, now it is time to grow in value and involve citizens in decision-making." A reduction in tourist accommodation places, less presence at international tourism fairs and the fight against illegal accommodation were all issues that Galmés touched on.

The UN's executive director of tourism, Zoritsa Urosevic, said that the industry has gone from talking about the expansion of tourism business "to development focused on people. Without them there is no tourism. It has to be socially inclusive."

Thomas Ellerbeck, the TUI Group's chief sustainability officer, stated that changing the tourism model involves being green but, above all, listening to the residents. "The people who took part in the demonstrations were not against tourism. In the 60s, our parents made certain decisions, but the island belongs to the Mallorcans. They are the ones who have to decide how much and what type of tourism they want."

He mentioned the impact of illegal tourist apartments on housing. "Tourists are now everywhere, and this generates a rejection among local people that I understand."

Professor Jafar Jafari, founding editor of Annals of Tourism Research, the world's leading journal of tourism research, said bluntly: "Hospitality has become hostility. We must build bridges, we must unite all parts of society, including tourism and academia. We must evaluate the satisfaction of tourists but also that of residents."

Among other speakers was Ginés Martínez, vice president of international affairs at Italy's Alpitour World. He defended the role of tour operators, who repatriated thousands of tourists during the pandemic. "I would love to hear what Airbnb did during the pandemic. They do not take any responsibility. The illegal offer distorts reality." Maria Frontera of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation directly referred to social sustainability in observing: "The main problem is housing, all the transfer of beds to Airbnb."

As speakers and attendees gathered, representatives of the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform protested outside. They denounced the summit as "greenwashing". "Your luxury is our poverty."