On Thursday, the Balearic Government's minister for the sea and the water cycle, Juan Manuel Lafuente, announced that the ministry will be putting forward a comprehensive management plan for Pollensa Bay, specifically for the Puerto Pollensa area.

The minister was in Puerto Pollensa for a meeting with the town hall and others at the yacht club. He explained that there will be a "roadmap" to ensure that nautical activities are carried out in a sustainable manner, while measures will be taken to address the regular problem of contamination. Over the summer there were again occasions when the red flag was flown because of faecal contamination; this most commonly affects the Albercuix beach.

In this regard, the town hall has installed alarms for the pumping systems in order to try and prevent the discharge of sewage. There is also increased cleaning of the sewers.

Anchoring in the bay has been a hot topic for years. An aim of the plan will be to reorganise this and thereby reduce pressure on marine ecosystems and improve swimmers' safety.

The minister stressed that this does however depend on the Spanish Government. A request has been made to allow the regional authorities to take responsibility for a section of the bay.