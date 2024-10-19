This will require modifications to the conditions for the current concessions to operate the TIB buses (Palma buses are separate and not included) and cabinet approval for multi-year spending. Changes to the contracts are expected to be for the next six years.
The 50% increase in supply and the increased budget will only partially be because of new buses - 27 to increase the total fleet to 257. There will be alterations to the distances covered by the existing contract conditions - by up to eight million kilometres.
At present there are 71 routes. A combination of 'free' public transport for residents and increased numbers of tourists has led to a significant increase in demand and also to complaints about overcrowded buses as well as deficiencies on certain routes.
For the 2024 summer season, frequencies were increased on 24 routes and a new line was added - Santa Ponsa to Esporles. For the winter season (November 1-March 31) there have been increased frequencies on 27 routes.
Between January and August this year, the number of passengers rose by 3.7 million compared with the same period of 2023 (when buses were already free). The total over the eight months was 19.4 million.
2 comments
It follows that with a 50% increase in Services, there needs to be a 50% increase of Drivers. The young Lady Drivers are excellent. Some male Drivers drive their bus like they are in a race. Up and down on their brakes. Causing an overloaded bus to bring standing passengers to fall down. Some bus routes need urgent frequency revision. Buses to Market Days of Son Severa, Cala Rajada, Inca etc. Need further urgent revision of their frequency. Where can Tourists and Residents obtain bus pass cards? For permanent and visitors use..Limits of the number of passengers carried, need to be enforced.
It is very concerning to travel on an overloaded bus. I have not seen Maximum Number of Passenger Signs on any bus. Travelling from Porto Cristo to S'Illot, Sa Coma, Cala Millor, Cala Bona and on to Cala Rajada, is distressing, in overloaded buses during the Season. And vice versa.