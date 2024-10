A woman who stabbed her husband on Saturday morning has been arrested by the National Police and charged with attempted murder.

Around 7am, the emergency services were contacted by the couple's daughter. She had witnessed the incident at the family home on C. Cid in Son Ferriol (Palma).

There had been an argument between the couple which resulted in the woman stabbing her husband half a dozen times in the abdomen with a kitchen knife.

The man was rushed to Son Llàtzer Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.