Alcudia Police report having been called to a fight on Friday evening and finding a man with a serious wound to an artery in an arm. He was bleeding profusely.

Two of the four officers who attended the incident gave medical treatment, applying a tourniquet. When medics arrived on the scene, they said that had it not been for the officers' efforts, the man would have died within a matter of minutes.

The Guardia Civil also went to the scene, where a group of six individuals, clearly under the influence of alcohol, were acting in a highly aggressive manner. One of the six was arrested for serious resistance and disobedience.

The injured man was meanwhile rushed to hospital.