The Council of Mallorca will provide twenty million euros for solving municipalities' water shortage problems.

This was announced on Saturday by the Council's president, Llorenç Galmés, at a gathering of representatives of the island's town halls in Santa Maria. The money will go on supply improvements and the elimination of leaks.

He also announced that 40 million euros have been allocated to infrastructure projects that include sewage networks.

Saying that the Council has recovered its role as "the true town hall of town halls", Galmés explained that 80 million euros have been budgeted this year in order to prevent any municipal project from not going ahead due to a lack of funding. The Popular Party (his party) "listens to the people on the street and is committed to municipalism".

There were roundtable discussions during the day. These were about municipalism, mobility, social services and tourism. Participants included the Council's tourism councillor, José Marcial Rodríguez.