Under the original schedule for the redevelopment of Palma's Paseo Marítimo the work should have been completed this month. The new target date is April 2025.

One aspect of this work that has yet to be resolved relates to the bridge over the road from the old Hotel Mediterráneo. It is due to be demolished. But before it can be, the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) - responsible for the redevelopment - has to get approval from Palma's Historic Centre Commission. This is because the front of the old hotel is protected and the APB will have to repair it once the bridge goes.

The bridge gave residents of the building access to the swimming pool that used to be next to the Social Club. Both the club and the pool have been demolished. Residents have lodged a request with Palma Town Hall to create a pool inside the building. They are also proposing the landscaping of an area that belongs to the community of owners.

The demolition of the Social Club began on July 8. It was delayed because of challenges by the owners, the British-run Alhambra S.A. In the end there was a forced expropriation. Once the demolition work started, traces of asbestos were found. This led to a further delay.