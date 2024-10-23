Palma Town Hall says that it will apply the "maximum sanction" to a German DJ, Yannick Nirmaier, who performed in front of the Cathedral without any permission.

The councillor for citizen security, Miquel Busquets, has described what happened as "unacceptable". "Under no circumstances will the town hall tolerate this type of anti-social behaviour that disrupts coexistence, damaging the image of the city".

In addition to the performance, the town hall will take action for a traffic violation. The DJ drove into an area where vehicles other than those belonging to residents are prohibited.

On Instagram Yannick Nirmaier said that he had organised a rave in front of the Cathedral. "Am I the first to play in front of Palma Cathedral?" It wouldn't appear that anyone actually attended this rave.

Critical comments of his actions have included asking him whether he would do the same thing in front of Cologne Cathedral.