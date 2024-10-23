The councillor for citizen security, Miquel Busquets, has described what happened as "unacceptable". "Under no circumstances will the town hall tolerate this type of anti-social behaviour that disrupts coexistence, damaging the image of the city".
In addition to the performance, the town hall will take action for a traffic violation. The DJ drove into an area where vehicles other than those belonging to residents are prohibited.
On Instagram Yannick Nirmaier said that he had organised a rave in front of the Cathedral. "Am I the first to play in front of Palma Cathedral?" It wouldn't appear that anyone actually attended this rave.
Critical comments of his actions have included asking him whether he would do the same thing in front of Cologne Cathedral.
But we will tolerate the graffiti that decimates all the highways into Palma the streets, the buildings public and private.
Another TikTok zombie, DJ'ing to himself and followers for 'likes' What a world!
If the council applies the law equally, then I'm all for it.
'Under no circumstances will the town hall tolerate this type of anti-social behaviour that disrupts coexistence' Except when it's by hotels, with their equally awful open air 'entertainment' annoying their neighbours until midnight. All other live music is to be stamped out!