The police are continuing the search for the remains of Agostina Rubini at the Son Reus waste incineration plant in Palma. The case continues with many loose ends that investigators are still trying to tie down hence why investigators continue to search for clues that will lead them to solve the case of Agostina Rubini Medina, the 24-year-old who disappeared on the night of October 2 after going out for drinks with friends.

It was in a short period of time, between 23:59 and 00:12 on the night of that tragic Wednesday, when Agostina - who was under the influence of alcohol - allegedly climbed into one of the rubbish containers located at the intersection of Andrea Dòria and Plaça del Pont, in Palma. In the square, a young woman who was sitting on a bench a few metres away from the rubbish bin found a handbag and a blouse which were later found to belong to Agostina.

The head of the Homicide Group, Ángel Ruiz, has explained: “We ruled out the intervention of third parties for various reasons. The traffic of people and vehicles in the area was completely normal. At no time have we seen anyone who could have stopped their car and forced Agostina to get in against her will”, said Ruiz, who also assured a press conference that it is “impossible to survive inside a rubbish lorry”.

The latest news on the case is that the Homicide Group of the National Police has located several skeletal remains at the Son Reus rubbish dump. These bones are being analysed to determine if they are those of the missing woman or if they belong to an animal that may have been thrown in the rubbish. The head of the Homicide squad has made it clear that the search will not stop until the young woman’s body is found. “Until we find her, we understand that we are looking in the right place, but the moment we finish looking in the treatment plants, if nothing turns up, the search will not stop”, he concluded.

Agostina’s parents have not lost hope of at least knowing what happened to their daughter. The last contact they had with her was via WhatsApp. ‘”We just want her to come back and hug her,” they said, adding: “This situation is very hard. It’s beyond us.” The national police has from the outset described the disappearance as “disturbing”.