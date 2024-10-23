The Guardia Civil has arrested a cook at a restaurant in Santa Eulalia, Ibiza, for having seriously assaulted a customer who was eating at the restaurant. According to the Guardia Civil, the incident occurred last month when the victim was enjoying a meal at a well-known restaurant in the town with some friends and his partner.

Apparently, the victim, a 72-year-old German tourist, wanted to inform the staff that the dish he had been served was not the one he had ordered and that it was in a bad state. After the staff had informed the kitchen, the cook went to the table shouting in a very aggressive manner. Once he reached the table, the cook shoved the client to the floor and he hit the back of a chair, giving him a strong blow to his back and neck.

In addition, while the man was on the floor, the alleged assailant smashed the plate of food right next to the victim shouting and insulting him at the same time. The man quickly rushed to the nearest health centre, where he was diagnosed with minor bruises. After a few days, as the victim continued to feel unwell, he decided to return to the hospital and was immediately transferred to the Son Espases Hospital in Palma for surgery as he had two blood clots in his chest which made it difficult for him to breathe. For all of the above, the restaurant’s cook, a 37-year-old Spanish man, was arrested for an alleged crime of serious injury.