Apparently, the victim, a 72-year-old German tourist, wanted to inform the staff that the dish he had been served was not the one he had ordered and that it was in a bad state. After the staff had informed the kitchen, the cook went to the table shouting in a very aggressive manner. Once he reached the table, the cook shoved the client to the floor and he hit the back of a chair, giving him a strong blow to his back and neck.
In addition, while the man was on the floor, the alleged assailant smashed the plate of food right next to the victim shouting and insulting him at the same time. The man quickly rushed to the nearest health centre, where he was diagnosed with minor bruises. After a few days, as the victim continued to feel unwell, he decided to return to the hospital and was immediately transferred to the Son Espases Hospital in Palma for surgery as he had two blood clots in his chest which made it difficult for him to breathe. For all of the above, the restaurant’s cook, a 37-year-old Spanish man, was arrested for an alleged crime of serious injury.
TDAnd the British does?
To be fair, Germans no nothing about food, so the chef may have a point.
Please name the restaurant, as hopefully noone will use that restaurant in the future, or at least the owner will sack the cook.
In the latest news, yesterday a server in the restaurant went to visit the poorly diner in his hospital bed to berate him for not leaving a tip. When asked about this, the server said that "everyone should tip their waiter even if they are half beaten to death by the cook. It's only good manners." Trip Advisor are shortly to publish the diner's review of the restaurant which is thought not to be highly favourable.