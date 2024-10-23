The Council of Mallorca is proposing a daily quota of vehicles arriving on the island, a cap on the number of hire cars, and a charge for all cars entering via ports that aren't subject to road taxes in the Balearics.

On Wednesday, the Council's president, Llorenç Galmés, said that these proposals will be presented to the social and political pact for sustainability working party for land transport.

"If we want to move towards a sustainable model, we must take brave measures, and I will not hesitate. Mallorca cannot wait any longer after years of inaction."

Galmés outlined findings of carrying capacity studies, which are informing the land transport working party. These indicate that there can be between 90,000 and 120,000 vehicles on the island's roads at given times and that the roads can no longer absorb the volume.

In 2023, 324,623 vehicles with drivers arrived at the island's ports, 108% more than in 2017. On top of these were 55,000 goods vehicles. Combined, they equated to 40% of the vehicles in Mallorca.

Other findings are that on a peak day in August there are 1.3 million trips while there are days when there are more than 75,000 hire cars on the roads. The studies have identified various traffic congestion black spots, so there are proposals for restrictions similar to those that already exist in Formentor. Sa Calobra and Puerto Soller have been mentioned in this regard.

Galmés added that the intention is to establish these limitations from next year. He will therefore be asking opposition parties at the Council to support a bill to be presented to the Balearic Parliament in order to rubber stamp them.

Other proposals stemming from the carrying capacity studies are a plan for out-of-town car parks, an increase in bus and train frequencies and the use of car sharing.

* Residents of Mallorca and the other islands will not be affected by the proposal for restricting vehicle entry.