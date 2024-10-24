FILE PHOTO: People take part in a demonstration against mass tourism, under the motto "Malaga to live, not to survive" in reaction to real estate high prices, driven by the increase of tourist accommodations, in Malaga, Spain, June 29, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo | Jon Nazca
Palma24/10/2024 15:34
Malaga will ban new short-term tourism rentals in 43 neighbourhoods of the city, the latest step taken by Spanish authorities to address residents' concerns that they are being priced out of the property market by the booming tourism business. The city in southern Spain joins other cities in cracking down on short-term rentals, including Barcelona, which plans to scrap licences for tourist rentals by 2028.
