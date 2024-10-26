While Mallorca luxury hotel owner Sir Richard Branson prepares to co-pilot the first crewed flight by Space Perspective, a Florida-based stratospheric ballooning company, to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere. The landmark mission is expected sometime in 2025. He is also planning another “first” for his new Virgin cruise ship Brilliant Lady when she is launched next year.

The September 2025 launch of Brilliant Lady, the fourth ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet, promises to be a reality TV spectacle. Dubbed “Mystery Voyage,” the show will bring a whodunnit story to the ship, with guests trying to help solve a murder mystery plot as they cruise the Mediterranean.

In collaboration with creative agencies SuperBloom and Purveyors of Pop, this unique venture showcases a fictional murder mystery plot. Contestants embark on a journey filled with challenges, aiming to crack weekly crimes including jewellery thefts and abductions. Such an engaging format promises to captivate audiences globally.

“I’ve always loved solving problems and puzzles, and have been known to be up for a game of chess. Solving a good mystery is much like that, and with our beautiful Lady Ships as the film set, we’re bringing that romantic, mysterious, Hollywood feel to the high-seas,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, parent company of Virgin Voyages. Virgin cruise ships are regular visitors to Ibiza and Mallorca during the summer season.