The body of Pablo Alejandro, the 19-year-old who went missing in Palma on October 16, was found on Saturday afternoon in Cala Major.

He was discovered inside his crashed car by a man who was looking for mushrooms. He came across the car around 2pm.

This was in a wooded area with difficult access. The National Police had traced the last signal from his phone to this area.

Investigators are now trying to establish the cause of death.