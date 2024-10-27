It might seem innocent enough, but a custom among cycling groups and clubs to put stickers on signs in Mallorca's mountains has an implication in different ways.

The signs can become obscured by the sheer number of stickers. They are also unsightly and don't convey a good image.

In addition, they constitute an infraction. The signs are public property. One can't attach stickers or anything else to them without authorisation, not that this would be given.

Someone eventually has to be sent in order to remove the stickers or indeed replace the sign.

The most common targets are signs for notable milestones in the mountains, e.g. Coll de Soller, Coll dels Reis (Sa Calobra), Es Colomer on the Formentor peninsula, Coll d'Orient and Coll de Femenia.