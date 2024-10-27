Sunday was a day out for a flock of some fifty sheep in Puerto Andratx.

Around noon, the local police were contacted to say that the sheep were out on the roads and roaming freely. They had got out of a farm on Camí des Prat before heading for Avda. Gabriel Roca.

Four officers, helped by residents, eventually managed to get the sheep to safety, one resident having offered to allow the sheep onto his land while the police waited to locate their owner.

Naturally enough the incident caused a great deal of interest (and some amusement) among residents and tourists alike.