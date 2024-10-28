The bus strike in Mallorca began this Monday with minimal disruptions, as EMT Palma buses and TIB services adhered to minimum service requirements. Early in the morning, informational pickets gathered at EMT depots in Palma, and mid-morning demonstrations were planned in front of the Balearic Transport Federation headquarters. Informational posters were also displayed on all vehicles.

The strike, organised by CCOO and UGT across Spain, seeks early retirement options for transport workers and aims to classify driving as a role involving hardship and risk for older workers. From 7am, during peak school and work hours, traffic delays are anticipated on high-demand public transport routes.

This strike affects all public passenger transport services today, with the exception of EMT lines serving hospitals. School transport will operate normally, as a 100% minimum service has been mandated.

Today marks the first day of the strike, with additional actions planned for November 11, 28, and 29, December 5 and 9, and an indefinite strike beginning December 23 if no agreement is reached between unions and employers beforehand. Chema Martín, CCOO’s road transport sector coordinator, expects the strike to proceed smoothly and without incident.

UGT representatives met with the road passenger transport employers’ association on Sunday afternoon in an effort to resolve the dispute but were unsuccessful. “Despite the efforts made, an agreement could not be reached at this time,” stated the UGT State Federation of Services, Mobility, and Consumer Affairs, while confirming that both parties remain open to negotiations in the coming days to resolve the conflict.