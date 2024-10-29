Businesses in Magalluf's Punta Ballena area have been suffering for years from flooded streets and smells when there are episodes of heavy rain.

The most recent rain has once again highlighted the problems, one shop owner, Bernardí Ramon, saying that he had to close for four hours on Monday and for two hours on Saturday. "It was impossible to get down the street. In addition there was the stench."

They say that every time it rains, even if it is not particularly heavy, the drains can't cope and both Punta Ballena and Pedro Vaquer flood. Sewage flows into the street.

Ramon says that no governing administration at Calvia Town Hall has wanted to fix the situation. Complaints have been sent but there have been no responses.

"We accept that this might happen once in a while, but it is not normal that it can happen even with light rain or that it can happen twice in the same week. Throughout the season, it has happened about five times. We have contacted the Calvia 2000 company (responsible for municipal services), and it replied by saying that it was the responsibility of the town hall."