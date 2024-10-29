As we near the celebration of our tenth anniversary, we would like to emphasise the principles that have guided us since our inception: sustainability, environmental respect, and a strong commitment to the preservation of our land. Since our establishment in 2015, T Golf has exclusively utilised regenerated water for the irrigation of our course. This resource is sourced from the Santa Ponça ERA, where wastewater is converted into safe water suitable for agricultural irrigation and golf courses. The reuse of reclaimed water, which would otherwise be discharged into the sea, plays a vital role in conserving drinking water reserves for human consumption. This has been, and continues to be, the guiding principle of T Golf.

The provenance of water represents merely one aspect of our sustainability strategy. At T Golf, we lead in the management of water and environmental resources, thanks to ahighly skilled team of greenkeepers and enhanced by state-of-the-art software and extensive expertise developed over the past decade. Our system integrates advanced technology with natural processes to optimise efficiency.

The water we obtain is naturally filtered and enhanced in our lakes and waterfalls and subsequently prepared for distribution via an automated irrigation system. This satellite-controlled system, bolstered by real-time data from our weather station and fi eld sensors, enables us to deliver the precise amount of water required by the land, thereby preventing waste and minimizing energy consumption. By optimizing water usage and decreasing the reliance on phytosanitary products, we ensure responsible environmental management.

Additionally, we conduct regular biological analyses, both those required by regulations and supplementary assessments integral to our rigorous internal protocols, to safeguard the health of the course and its surrounding environment.

Our commitment to innovation has led us to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into preventive turf management, anticipating potential unwanted events and further improving our response capability. With acces to real-time information, we can provide accurate and effi cient management, minimizing our environmental impact and safeguarding the surrounding biodiversity.

At T Golf we take care of the environment, we respect our land and we continually upgrade the technology we use to offer a sustainable golf course of the highest quality.

We are ethical, We are responsible, We are ecological, We are T Golf.