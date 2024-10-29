Concerns new registration scheme could breach data protections laws. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma29/10/2024 17:05
The opposition Partido Popular has asked the European Commission to clarify whether the new tourist data register that will oblige the sector to collect dozens of data on its customers respects EU data protection regulations for the security and confidentiality of personal information. In a parliamentary question sent to the EU executive, the head of the PP delegation in the European Parliament, Dolors Montserrat, and the Balearic PP MEP Rosa Estaràs ask the Community services if they are aware of the Royal Decree whose entry into force is scheduled for December 2 and if they believe it is compatible with the Community framework.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.