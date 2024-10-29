The emergency services have released a video of the rescue on Monday of a driver whose car was trapped by floodwater and was being dragged into the middle of the Torrent de Na Llebrona in Porto Cristo.

The heaviest rain during the storm overnight on Sunday into Monday was in the Manacor area - up to 174 litres per square metre.

The torrent burst its banks, and around 5am the emergencies services were first alerted to a caravan parked on the Platja de S'Estany d'en Mas that was about to be swept away by the force of the water.

As well as the caravan, there was the car.

With the water flowing with force, the fire and rescue service managed to get the driver out of the car, while people in the caravan were also taken to safety.