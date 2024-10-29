The emergency services have released a video of the rescue on Monday of a driver whose car was trapped by floodwater and was being dragged into the middle of the Torrent de Na Llebrona in Porto Cristo.
The emergency services have released a video of the rescue on Monday of a driver whose car was trapped by floodwater and was being dragged into the middle of the Torrent de Na Llebrona in Porto Cristo.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.