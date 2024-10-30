At least 51 people are reported dead in the floods that struck the Valencia region on Tuesday and overnight. Children are understood to be among the dead.

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across southeastern Spain flooded roads and towns on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

"Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data," said the president of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazón.

The Aemet met agency issued a red alert in the east of the region, with areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200 litres per square metre of rainfall.

Dozens of videos shared on social media showed people trapped in floodwaters, some of them hanging on to trees to avoid being swept away. Other footage showed firefighters using long-line rescue helicopters to help people and rescuing trapped drivers amid heavy rain in Alzira and flooded streets with stuck cars. One video appeared to capture a tornado.

Flooding in Alora in the Malaga province, Andalusia. Photo: Jorge Zapata.

Radio and TV stations were receiving hundreds of calls for help from citizens trapped in flooded areas or searching for loved ones, as emergency services were unable to reach all affected locations.

"If emergency services have not arrived, it's not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access," Mazón said, adding that reaching certain areas was "absolutely impossible".

In Castile-La Mancha, the greatest amount of rain fell in Albacete, where six people have been reported missing.

Said to have been the worst storm this century, parts of Spain remain on high alert for more rain on Wednesday.