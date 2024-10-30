Alcudia Town Hall has been fined 2,001 euros for having failed to comply with safety protocols during the fireworks display for the Sant Jaume Fiestas.

The fireworks were on the night of July 25. A report about a breach of safety arrangements was lodged with the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics by the Guardia Civil. The delegation has issued the fine.

On the night, Guardia officers went to supervise compliance with the protocols and found no surveillance at the fireworks launching areas in Plaça Carles V and the Porta des Moll School playground. The gate to the school was open and unattended.

According to the report, Alcudia Police, responsible for surveillance of the fireworks, "arrived after about five minutes". Officers said that the councillor for the police and citizen security had ordered them to attend to other tasks.

The councillor, Juan José Sendín, has played down the importance of the incident and says that the town hall will appeal the fine. "The police officers had to be absent for only a few minutes because they were required elsewhere. They returned immediately; it was not of any more importance."

The delegation, however, considered the matter to be serious because of "the risk posed to citizen security given that the gate was open and without guard and was therefore accessible to anyone".