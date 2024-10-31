Said to have been the worst natural disaster in Spain's history, the storm on Tuesday and Wednesday was undoubtedly the most devastating of the 21st century. At least 95 people are known to have perished as a consequence of the DANA (isolated depression at high altitude) that hit parts of the mainland, Valencia having borne the brunt of its ferocity - 92 dead in the Valencia region, two in Castile-La Mancha, one in Andalusia.

The Aemet met agency had issued warnings - amber and red alerts. Valencia was among the regions on alert for 150-180 litres per square metre of rain in a matter of twelve hours. By 11am on Tuesday, ports had been closed, school classes cancelled and roads closed as precautions.

The volume of rain was to be far greater. From an initial 200 litres per square metre in two hours in Llombai, the rainfall figures went up and up. At 5pm, the River Magro burst its banks, there having been 302 litres in Utiel-Requena. The River Guadalhorce in Malaga overflowed. An AVE high-speed train from Malaga to Madrid, was derailed; fortunately without injuries. In Chiva, Valencia, some 500 litres fell over several hours.

There have been criticisms regarding the issuing of warnings and activation of emergency plans, just as there were in Mallorca six years ago when thirteen people lost their lives. Inquests there will be. For now, the extent of the disaster, aside from the awful loss of life, cannot be calculated.

Aid funds will eventually be made available, but right now there are thousands upon thousands of people living a nightmare and needing immediate support. And the search for missing people will continue.