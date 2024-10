The port of Valencia, which was closed because of the devastating storm, has been returning to normal operations. Ships bound for Palma started leaving on Thursday afternoon.

There have been concerns about supplies, but Carles Tarancón, general secretary of the distributors association in the Balearics, says there are no supply problems. There have been additional services from other ports, e.g. Barcelona.

He recognises that some products may be missing from supermarket shelves, but adds that there will always be alternatives.

There is no risk of shortages in Mallorca, Tarancón explaining that supermarket chains have different logistics centres. If one is affected, operations can be reinforced by other centres.

Thursday has been a busy day for the supermarkets as Friday is a public holiday. With some exceptions, supermarkets will be closed on Friday.