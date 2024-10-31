While rescue and clean-up work continues in those parts of Spain affected by this week's devastating storm - the worst this century - there are thousands of people who are in need of assistance.

There is support from a variety of sources, the main charitable organisations engaged in this including the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and the Church's Cáritas.

Information is as follows:

Cruz Roja: It is asking for donations via its website, a telephone number 900 104 971, Bizum on 33512 and text donations of six euros by sending the word AYUDA to 38092. Together with the emergency services, the Cruz Roja is engaged in evacuation work, establishing shelters for those affected and the recovery of homes.

Cáritas: Its accounts are EMERGENCIA DANA VALENCIA Caixa Popular: ES19 3159 0078 5716 6338 6025 and Caixabank: ES02 2100 8734 6113 0064 8236.

Individual banks have also been setting up platforms for collecting donations; information is on their websites and social media.