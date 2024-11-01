Since 10am this Friday morning, Mallorca has been under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, with a risk of prolonged showers in the eastern region, according to Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesperson for the Balearic Islands' State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Cala Major was among the first areas in Mallorca to feel the effects of the DANA, experiencing sudden downpours.

Primeres tempestes afectant el ponent de #Mallorca, aquesta zona Cala Major! Video @DuncanWingen pic.twitter.com/9j6xlGys6f — El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia (@rbmeteonews) November 1, 2024

The Aemet has forecasted that some areas in eastern Mallorca could receive up to 50 liters of rain per square meter in just one hour, and potentially 120 liters within three to four hours. Given these conditions, the 112 Emergency Service has activated the Severity Index 1 (IG1) of the Meteobal Plan for rain and storms across the archipelago, warning of a "complicated day" ahead on Friday and advising the public to remain cautious. This index is triggered when meteorological data indicates an imminent adverse weather event that poses a significant risk to people and property, manageable within the affected areas but requiring broader regional monitoring.

Aemet’s Monitoring Efforts

Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesperson for Aemet in the Balearic Islands, reported that the agency is closely monitoring the DANA, noting, "We’re unsure of its exact speed; we need to stay vigilant as it remains active." Recent severe flooding in the Valencian Community has raised local concerns, but Aemet has reassured that, while heavy rainfall is expected on Friday, it won’t reach Valencia’s intensity.

While Friday is expected to be the peak of the storm, unsettled weather will likely persist over the weekend. Saturday’s forecast for Mallorca includes cloudy skies with potentially heavy or very heavy showers, thunderstorms, and continued rain, especially in the east and northeast, through the morning hours.