The 112 Emergency Center has issued a warning about the potential overflow of three torrents: Sa Riera, at the river’s mouth in Palma; Es Saluet, in Port d'Andratx; and Es Galatzó, near Santa Ponsa. The fire brigade, along with the Guardia Civil and local police, are closely monitoring the storm, which has now eased over Palma after a half-hour downpour.

At around 4pm, darkness suddenly fell over Palma as temperatures dropped and heavy rainfall swept across areas from Son Rapinya to Son Ferriol, causing flooding and submerging parked cars.

Fortunately, traffic was light at the time. "Thankfully, the public heeded the warnings and avoided the roads," a police officer told the local press.

Authorities are most concerned about the current state of these three torrents and other smaller ones with low flow. "Under no circumstances should residents approach the torrents in these conditions," the officer warned.

In the case of Sa Riera, Palma's local police are carefully monitoring the torrent’s banks to ensure no homeless individuals are caught in rising waters.

Widespread delays at Palma airport due to bad weather

Palma airport is suffering widespread delays, both in departures and arrivals, due to bad weather. According to airport authority Aena delays are averaging around 60 minutes.

Balearic airports are expected to operate a total of 690 flights this Friday, All Saints’ Day, and more than 3,000 throughout the long weekend, according to data provided by Aena.

Urgent Warning

Emergency services are calling for the evacuation of Es Saluet car park and surrounding areas in Port d'Andratx due to potential flooding after hours of continuous rain. Authorities advise residents to avoid travel, especially near torrents and bridges. The public is urged to avoid water and mountain sports, stay clear of flood-prone areas, and secure doors and windows to prevent water damage indoors.

Flooding in Son Ferrer.

Balearic Government calls on the public to be cautious: ‘Everyone at home’

The Balearic Government has advised residents to stay home, urging “Everyone at home. Exercise extreme caution in the coming hours,” in a social media message reported by Europa Press. Citizens are asked to avoid garages and basements, remain in upper floors, secure doors and windows, and clear outdoor items that could be swept away. It’s recommended to keep essential items—medications, documents, valuables, and drinking water—in safe places. Severe weather conditions continue across the island, with several torrents close to overflowing, heightening the risk of flooding this afternoon.