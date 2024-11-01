The storm over Mallorca is gradually easing, and the flow of the island’s torrents is weakening following the passing of the DANA. Emergency services are cautiously optimistic, believing the worst of the cold front has passed, yet they continue to urge maximum caution as rain persists across many areas.

The 112 emergency response team has said that the storm has "stabilised," with forecasts suggesting the alert will be lifted by tomorrow. Roads are also returning to normal, although the Bunyola road is still closed on some stretches.

Tonight, firefighters have been working in Maioris and other urbanisations in Llucmajor, where some garages have been flooded by the heavy rainfall. “Thankfully, most people stayed home; otherwise, we might have faced a different situation,” said an emergency operations leader, adding, “It should always be like this.”

Earlier in the day, concerns were focused on torrents such as Galatzó, Es Saluet, and Sa Riera, which neared overflow levels as they approached the sea. Several TIB transit lines were also disrupted by the storm but have gradually returned to normal.

Meanwhile, the Guardia Civil conducted some rescues of people stranded near torrents, though most incidents were minor. With the island’s north and east areas still on orange alert, the rest of Mallorca has now been downgraded to a less severe yellow alert.