The enormous volume of water carried throughout the day by the Soller torrent—one of the most spectacular sights when heavy rainfall hits the Serra de Tramuntana, particularly in the valley—has once again delivered an impressive display, with striking scenes as it flowed through the town and out on to Mallorca’s northern coast.

The massive volume of water, mixed with soil and debris, created a striking scene in the picturesque Puerto Soller, which was tinted brown well into the afternoon, just before sunset. This spectacle served as a visual finale to a day marked by harsh weather, as the DANA passed through Mallorca, impacting especially the Serra de Tramuntana.

From the heights above the port, the sight was even more dramatic, capturing the scale of this significant rainfall episode. The DANA storm, following recent tragedies in Valencia, had triggered an orange alert in Mallorca, prompting readiness from local authorities and emergency services.