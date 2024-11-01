Image of Puerto Soller, after the heavy rainfall. | Última hora
Puerto Soller01/11/2024 23:10
The enormous volume of water carried throughout the day by the Soller torrent—one of the most spectacular sights when heavy rainfall hits the Serra de Tramuntana, particularly in the valley—has once again delivered an impressive display, with striking scenes as it flowed through the town and out on to Mallorca’s northern coast.
