The Association of Food, Beverage and Cleaning Distribution Companies (ADED) has today, Saturday, assured that it guarantees the supply of goods to supermarkets in the Balearics, and also to schools and catering establishments, in the face of the effects of the drought that is hitting Spain - not to mention the recent storms.

Faced with the logistical problems caused by the drought affecting the country, and the alarm generated by the shortages that are occurring in some supermarkets in the Balearics, ADED assures in a statement that the supply of goods is fully guaranteed. ADED distributors reaffirm their commitment to maintain uninterrupted supply to hotels, restaurants, schools, shops and supermarkets in the Balearics, “as was achieved during the pandemic, when the sector was recognised as essential”.

The president of ADED, Bartolomé Servera, explained that the distributors have a robust infrastructure, with 220,000 square metres of warehouses and extensive freezer and refrigeration facilities, which allows them to ensure the supply of basic products. “We are prepared and committed to supplying all commercial establishments, from restaurants and independent supermarkets to large chains”, Servera affirms.

This effort is especially relevant in the Balearics, where local supply is key to the continuity of daily activity in the food and cleaning sectors, which are vital for the island’s economy, he stressed.

In the meantime, Balearic airports are operating normally again this Saturday, although there may still be some delays accumulated from this Friday at Palma airport, following the passage of the storm, according to airport authority AENA. Today, Balearic airports are expected to operate a total of 764 flights. Palma airport will see the most movements, with a total of 592 flights.

Ibiza airport expects to operate 111 flights this Saturday. And Mahón airport, Menorca, will handle another 61 flights.