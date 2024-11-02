The Bulletin has produced a special supplement which includes a full What´s On Guide of all the main events which are happening in Mallorca next year, month by month. There are also restaurant tips, football fixtures and attraction guides.

The supplement, which will be distributed at the World Travel Market tourism fair in London next year, has one basic aim, to ensure that British tourists get the most out of their holiday on Mallorca with all the necessary information about what is happening on the island. We have even included advice on where to take your ultimate Instagram photo on the island.

If you would like to receive this special supplement just send at email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will give you instructions how to receive the supplement free of charge.

The World Travel Market gets underway in London on Tuesday and the Balearic President Margaret Prohens is leading the local delegation which includes government officials and members of the tourist industry.

A gala dinner will be held at a leading London restaurant on Wednesday and numerous British celebrities, who have contact with Mallorca, will be attending.