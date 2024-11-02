The storm may have passed but Mallorca is not in the clear just yet. Mallorca may have woken up to clear skies and higher beach-like temperatures as the storm moves away from the region but there are still a number of challenges to overcome. After three torrents were the verge of overflowing and almost a hundred incidents responded to in just a few hours, the accumulation of water of more than 100 litres per square metre in some places has had some consequences.

One of them, according to local residents, has taken place on Camí de Cas Calitxó, a road that links the Puigpunyent and Pla de Sobremunt roads. Apparently, a landslide of large rocks and the fall of a pine tree have completely obstructed the neighbours’ path. “We can’t get through”, they commented after giving the warning. It is a secondary road but necessary for those who live in the area and they are calling for it to be restored when possible.

It has also been sonfirmed that the Guardia Civil rescued a family that was surprised by the flooding of the torrent des Ratxó, in Mallorca, and the emergency services had to attend to two elderly people who live in the vicinity of a torrent. According to the Armed Forces , the first event took place on Friday at around 13.45 hours, when the Central Operational Services of the Guardia Civil received a call informing that a family, consisting of three adult women and a minor, had been caught by the flooding of the torrent while they were in the Galatzó reserve and had been forced to take shelter in a nearby hotel complex that was closed.

Immediately, several patrols of the Guardia Civil from the main post of Calvia were mobilised. Once on the scene, the agents located the family, who were very frightened and showed signs of hypothermia, and evacuated them. The group was taken to Puigpunyent. The Guardia Civil also carried out two other rescue operations in Puigpunyent and Binissalem. In addition, emergency services had to attend to two elderly people in Son Reus (Palma) after a torrent overflowed. As a result of the overflow, the Ma-11 road has been cut off in the direction of Sóller at Son Reus.