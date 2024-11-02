The search for Agostina Rubini is still ongoing and now involves the forensic analysis of more than half a thousand skeletal remains. The court in charge of the case has instructed the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma to examine all the remains found at the Son Reus waste incineration plant in Palma in an attempt to obtain physical evidence of what happened to the 24-year-old woman. The main police hypothesis is that the woman was trapped in a rubbish container and died in the collection lorry that emptied it. Since then, the search has focused on Son Reus to try to obtain evidence to corroborate the evidence provided by the surveillance cameras checked by the Homicide Group of the National Police.

The Son Reus workers and the agents who took part in the search have found a large number of remains. At the treatment plant, the work was limited to the waste strata that would correspond to the date on which the disappearance took place, the 2nd of October. In that margin, remains were recovered and, after a first filter, half a thousand were preserved in order to try to find some DNA remains in them.

The forensic experts will begin by carrying out a preliminary work to exclude the remains that are not human, which will be almost all of them, and which come from food and animal remains thrown in the rubbish bin. After this initial sifting, the most complicated phase will come, which will be to try to obtain biological samples that can be used for analysis and that may provide some information about the identity of these remains. Most of the material found is in poor condition and consists of fragments after having been pressed in the rubbish trucks.

The biological analysis of what was found in Son Reus is the only way to confirm what happened to Agostina completely and to be able to certify her death. The treatment plant was the last place where the National Police located signals from her mobile phone at around 3 a.m. on the night of her disappearance.

Rubini was returning home at around 12 a.m. after having been with friends. Her trail was lost at a point between Plaça des Pont and Carrer Andrea Doria. The location of the phone, surveillance cameras and the testimony of some people led the investigators to a single hypothesis of accidental death: the young woman fell for some reason into the dumpster and was trapped inside. She never made it to the bus. The signal from the phone would suggest that she arrived at Son Reus after dying in the rubbish lorry. DNA will have to confirm this.