On Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was evacuated from Paiporta during a visit with King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and the President of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, to assess the devastation caused by the DANA storm. Tensions ran high as flood victims vented their anger, throwing mud and even a stone. In response, security forces decided to remove the Prime Minister. However, the King, Queen, and Mazón opted to stay, spending nearly an hour listening to the affected residents.

During the visit, a visibly emotional resident leaned on King Felipe VI's shoulder as he recounted his experiences. Another resident, overwhelmed, shared that they had "lost everything," while others explained that they lacked basic necessities such as food and diapers. Queen Letizia, stained with mud herself, listened intently as people expressed their despair, with some still uncertain about the safety of missing loved ones. The Valencian community voiced frustration over the response to the crisis, leaving the Queen visibly stunned, holding her hands to her face.

As emotions intensified, the Guardia Civil and Mounted Police intervened, forming an improvised security cordon around the authorities using backpacks and umbrellas. Despite some present wielding sticks and shovels, the King and Queen continued walking to engage with the crowd, though one person did throw a stone and mud at the royal entourage.

Chants of “murderers” were directed at officials, including chants asking, "Where is Pedro Sánchez?" The Prime Minister, no longer seen in the media’s images, was confirmed to have been evacuated from the area. Later, President Mazón acknowledged the public’s anger on social media, writing, “I understand the social indignation, and of course, I remain to receive it. It is my political and moral obligation. The King’s conduct this morning has been exemplary.”