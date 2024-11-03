The Valencian people, already reeling from the devastation of the severe DANA storm that has claimed over 200 lives, are now facing additional hardship as opportunistic individuals attempt to exploit their misfortune. Heartlessly, these individuals prey on the goodwill of citizens during this period of heightened vulnerability, aiming to profit from others' suffering.

A disturbing trend, widely reported through WhatsApp groups and social media, involves impersonators posing as Spanish Red Cross representatives. These impostors have been seen visiting private residences, particularly those of elderly people, soliciting cash donations supposedly for DANA victims in Valencia.

This fraudulent activity has even spread to Mallorca, with incidents reported in municipalities like Palma and Marratxi, though the swift dissemination of warnings has helped deter some of these false representatives from continuing.

As a precaution, citizens are encouraged to use official Red Cross channels—such as their website (http://cruzroja.es/web/ahora), social media pages, or physical offices—to verify legitimate ways of supporting the DANA victims in Valencia.

The Red Cross also emphasises that it does not conduct door-to-door fundraising activities, reminding the public to remain cautious of impostors exploiting the organization’s trusted image.