The walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the health centres that have been set up in the Balearics - seven in Mallorca, two in Menorca, seven in Ibiza and one in Formentera - has begun today, the 4th of November. The health ministry has announced that the flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the 2024-2025 season opens without an appointment at the health centres set up on the four islands. The main objective of this campaign is to improve coverage levels in all at-risk groups that were recorded in previous campaigns.

In Mallorca, people who want to be immunised against the seasonal virus can go without an appointment to the following centres: CS Escuela Graduada (Palma), CS S’Escorxador (Palma), CS Son Pisà (Palma), CS Es Blanquer (Inca), CS Manacor, CS Santa Ponça and CS Trencadors (S’Arenal de Llucmajor) from Monday to Friday from 14.00 to 19.30 hours and on Saturdays from 09.30 to 18.30 hours.

In Menorca, they can go to the Hospital General Mateu Orfila - Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm and Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm - and to the CS Canal Salat (Ciutadella), Monday to Friday from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

On Ibiza, they can go to Hospital Can Misses - Saturdays from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm -, CS Can Misses, CS San Josep de sa Talaia and CS Sant Joan de Labritja - Monday to Friday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm - and CS Es Viver, CS Vila and CS Santa Eulària des Riu - Monday to Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm. And in Formentera, the CS Formentera - from Monday to Thursday from 14.00 to 19.30 hours and Fridays from 9.00 to 14.00 hours. You can also make an appointment through the InfoSalut Connecta phone (971 22 00 00) or on the website of the flu vaccination campaign and Covid-19 of the CAIB.

TARGET POPULATION

The vaccination campaign is aimed at all people over 60 and those under that age who have any of the established risk conditions. In total, the target population in the Balearics is made up of some 606,685 people in the case of flu - 486,040 in Mallorca, 47,434 in Menorca and 77,204 in Ibiza and Formentera - and 458,323 people in the case of COVID-19 - 366,549 in Mallorca, 36,877 in Menorca and 54,897 in Ibiza and Formentera.

Vaccination is recommended for people aged 60 and over; people over the age of 65 who are in nursing homes, centres for the disabled or in closed institutions; and people aged 12 and over who suffer from any risk conditions such as diabetes, morbid obesity, chronic cardiovascular, neurological or respiratory diseases, kidney or liver disease, including alcoholism, severe neuromuscular diseases, immunocompromised people, including those with a compromised immune system, including those whose immune systems have been compromised by the AIDS virus (HIV) or drugs, as well as transplant recipients, coeliacs, people diagnosed with cancer, people with chronic inflammatory diseases, and those suffering from disorders or diseases involving cognitive dysfunction, such as Down’s syndrome or dementia.

Vaccination is also recommended for pregnant women at any time during pregnancy and up to six months after giving birth; people who live with others who are highly immunosuppressed (transplant recipients, people with chronic renal insufficiency or infected with HIV); smokers; staff in public and private health and social care centres, as well as students on work experience; workers in essential public services, such as national and local law enforcement agencies, fire brigades and civil protection services; professionals in nurseries and childcare centres; and people working in poultry, pig, mink or wildlife farms or farms, in order to avoid cross-contamination of human and animal viruses.

The reason for the universal immunisation of this age group, which was already implemented during the last influenza campaign, is that children of this age group frequently suffer from influenza, often in a very severe form. Moreover, they are often the main transmitters of the flu virus to other target groups. This not only provides the child with individual protection, but also protects vulnerable people in their environment from infection. The vaccination schedule for these healthy children is a single dose. For the youngest children, from six months to two years of age, an inactivated injectable vaccine will be administered. The rest of the children in the age group, from two years to four years and 11 months, will be inoculated with an intranasal flu vaccine.