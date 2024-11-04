The Balearics is the sixth most popular destination in Spain in the last week, with 7.1 % of total bookings, behind Catalonia (17.9 %), Andalusia (17.6 %), the Canary Islands (16.3 %), Madrid (15.5 %) and Valencia (10.5 %).
In terms of how far in advance bookings were made, those made more than three months in advance predominated, with 24.7 %, and of those made in the last week, 50.9 % were made by couples and 48 % were booked for between two and five nights.
Furthermore, national tourism is predominant among the main nationalities that have made bookings during the last 7 days through TravelgateX, with 50.7% of the bookings, a figure that has decreased by 11.9% in one week, and the national market is followed by the British (20.5%) and the United States (3.8% of the total).
