Tourist bookings to the Balearics have increased by 41.6% in the last week compared to the same period in 2023 and have grown by 5.7% compared to the previous week, according to data from the booking platform TravelgateX published today.

The Balearics is the sixth most popular destination in Spain in the last week, with 7.1 % of total bookings, behind Catalonia (17.9 %), Andalusia (17.6 %), the Canary Islands (16.3 %), Madrid (15.5 %) and Valencia (10.5 %).

In terms of how far in advance bookings were made, those made more than three months in advance predominated, with 24.7 %, and of those made in the last week, 50.9 % were made by couples and 48 % were booked for between two and five nights.

Furthermore, national tourism is predominant among the main nationalities that have made bookings during the last 7 days through TravelgateX, with 50.7% of the bookings, a figure that has decreased by 11.9% in one week, and the national market is followed by the British (20.5%) and the United States (3.8% of the total).